Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 38 points as the Miami Heat took down the Chicago Bulls 109-90 in a Play-In Tournament elimination game. Herro shot 13-19 from the field (3-7 on 3-pointers) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Antony Davis produced team highs of 27 points and nine rebounds (tied with P.J. Washington) to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a do-or-die Play-In Tournament game. Davis went 9-23 from the floor (3-6 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped one steal in 35 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Klay Thompson scored 23 points in the Mavericks’ win over the Kings. Thompson shot 8-11 from the field, sinking five of his seven 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 33 minutes of action.