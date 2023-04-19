Suns Bounce Back

The Phoenix Suns bounced back from a tough Game 1 loss, beating the LA Clippers 123-109 to even their Western Conference First Round series at a game apiece. The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

The Suns’ Devin Booker recorded game highs of 38 points and nine assists. Booker shot 14-22 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws.

Teammate Kevin Durant scored 25 points on 10-19 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. It’s the 119th time Durant has scored at least 25 points in a playoff game, the fifth-most such games in NBA history:

183 — LeBron James

152 — Michael Jordan

126 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

123 — Kobe Bryant

119 — Kevin Durant

Suns center Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds. Ayton was typically efficient from the field, making seven of his 10 attempts.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. All four figures were team highs. Leonard shot 11-20 from the field — including 3-5 from 3-point range — and hit six of his seven free throws.

Teammate Russell Westbrook came back from a 3-19 shooting performance in Game 1 to score 28 points on 9-16 shooting from the floor. Westbrook made all eight of his free throws and also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Cavs Rout Knicks

Darius Garland scored a game-high 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the New York Knicks 107-90 to square their Eastern Conference First Round series at a game apiece. The teams will now head to New York for Games 3 and 4.

Garland scored 26 of his points in the first half. For the game, Garland shot 8-17 from the field — including 6-10 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws. Garland also handed out seven assists.

Backcourt mate Dononvan Mitchell scored 17 points on just 11 shots from the field, the fewest he’s ever attempted in a playoff game. Mitchell distributed a game-high 13 assists, his postseason career high.

Cavaliers center Evan Mobley recorded his first playoff double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging a game-high 13 rebounds. At 21 years and 304 days old, Mobley is the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a double-double in a playoff game. He trails LeBron James, who produced four playoff double-doubles at a younger age.

The Knicks’ Julius Randle recorded team highs of 22 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Jalen Brunson chipped in with 20 points and a team-high six assists. However, Randle and Brunson shot just 8-20 and 5-17 from the field, respectively. Randle also committed a game-high six turnovers.

As a team, the Knicks shot just 29-79 from the floor (36.7%), including 7-29 from 3-point range (24.1%). They also committed 18 turnovers.

Celtics Cruise Past Hawks

The Boston Celtics opened up a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, then cruised to a 119-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The teams will travel to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4, with the Celtics holding a 2-0 series lead.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum produced 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, the former two figures team highs. Tatum made 12 of his 22 shots from the field, including five of his nine 3-point attempts.

Teammate Derrick White scored 26 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds and three blocks. It’s the second-highest scoring game of White’s postseason career.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 29 points in the loss, shooting 7-13 from 3-point range but just 4-11 from inside the arc. Murray also tallied six rebounds, a team-high six assists (tied), and a game-high four steals.

Backcourt mate Trae Young scored 24 points and tied for team-high honors with six assists. Young made just nine of his 22 attempts from the field, misfiring on six of his eight 3-pointers.