Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 in overtime to clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Adebayo made eight of his 14 attempts from field, adding five assists, a game-high five blocks, and two steals. He committed just one turnover and no personal fouls in 44 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 24 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 120-106 Play-In Tournament win over the Dallas Mavericks, securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Jackson Jr. went 10-18 from the floor, hitting four of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fell to the Grizzlies. Davis shot 16-29 from the field (2-7 on 3-pointers) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high nine rebounds, one steal, and one block, and was not charged with a personal foul in 37 minutes played.