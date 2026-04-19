Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

LeBron James scored 19 points and dished out a game-high 13 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-98 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. James was efficient, sinking nine of his 15 attempts from the field. He also contributed eight rebounds, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double, scoring 25 points to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. Jokic made 11 of his 19 attempts from the floor, including two 3-pointers. He also swiped one steal in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 126-113 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Mitchell went 11-20 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He added four assists, three rebounds, and a game-high two steals (tied with two others) in 31 minutes played.

Milestones

Mitchell made his 200th career 3-pointer in the playoffs. He reached that mark in 64 games, becoming the third-fastest player in NBA postseason history to do so behind Stephen Curry (50 games) and Damian Lillard (62).

Mitchell’s backcourt mate, James Harden (22 points), moved into 13th place on the NBA’s career postseason scoring list with 3,917 points, surpassing Larry Bird. It was Harden’s 102nd career 20-point playoff game, tying John Havlicek for 22nd place on the all-time leaderboard.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (16-16 free throws) set a franchise record for most free throws made in a playoff game. His 16 makes eclipses the previous mark of 14 shared by three players, most recently Carmelo Anthony on April 19, 2010.

Jokic and Murray each scored at least 25 points in the same playoff game for the 20th time, becoming just the sixth duo in NBA postseason history to reach that mark. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West are the all-time leaders with 50 such games.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (22 points, seven assists) became the franchise’s carer leader in playoff assists with 237, surpassing Kevin Garnett. Edwards also broke a tie with Garnett for most career 20-point playoff games in franchise history with 32.

Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points) reached 1,000 career points in the playoffs as the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-66 field goals, 10-19 on threes) recorded an effective field goal percentage of 68.2%, the highest such figure in a playoff game in franchise history. The previous mark of 67.3% was set on April 21, 2009.

Streaking

Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in nine straight series openers, the longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

James has scored in double figures in each of his last 141 playoff games, the fifth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Hawks’ CJ McCollum (4-9 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 42 consecutive playoff games, the sixth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany