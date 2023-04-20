Bucks Tie 3-Point Mark

The Milwaukee Bucks made a record-tying 25 3-pointers as they defeated the Miami Heat 138-122 despite the absence of MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks evened their Eastern Conference First Round series at a game apiece and will travel to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

The Bucks scored 81 points in the first half, the most in franchise history in the first half of a playoff game. It’s also the fifth-most points scored in a first half in NBA postseason history. The Bucks’ 46 second-quarter points tied the NBA record for most points scored in the second quarter of a playoff game.

The Bucks tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game held by the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers:

25 — Cleveland Cavaliers (2016 ECS, Game 2)

25 — Milwaukee Bucks (2023 EC1, Game 2)

24 — Cleveland Cavaliers (2017 NBA Finals, Game 4)

23 — Houston Rockets (2020 WC1, Game 4)

Seven Bucks made at least one 3-pointer, led by Pat Connaughton who hit six of his 10 attempts. Connaughton came off the bench to score 22 points in just 25 minutes, shooting 8-12 from the field.

Teammate Jrue Holiday tallied 24 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, shooting 10-19 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Holiday has recorded 27 assists over his last two games, tying his own franchise record for most assists over a two-game playoff span.

Starting in place of Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds in just 28 minutes of action. Portis also dished out a postseason career-high five assists and blocked two shots.

Bucks center Brook Lopez did not join the 3-point parade, but scored a team-high 25 points on 12-17 shooting from the field. Lopez was one of six Bucks to score at least 15 points, tying the NBA postseason record for most such players in a game (this was the 18th instance).

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 25 points in the loss, shooting 8-12 from the field and making seven of his 10 free throws. Butler played just nine minutes in the second half, as the Bucks opened up a lead that grew as large as 36 points.

Nuggets Rally, Beat T-Wolves

Jamal Murray scored a team-high 40 points as the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113. The Nuggets own a 2-0 lead in this Western Conference First Round series as the teams go to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

It was an up-and-down night for the Nuggets, who led by 15 points at halftime but give it all back in the third quarter, when they were outscored by the Timberwolves 40-23. The Timberwolves led 99-98 with less than 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Nuggets closed the game with a 24-14 run.

Murray shot 13-22 from the field — including 6-10 from 3-point range — and made eight of his nine free throws. This was Murray’s fifth career 40-point playoff game, breaking a tie with Alex English and Spencer Haywood (ABA) for the most such games in franchise history.

Teammate Nikola Jokic had a relatively typical night, producing 27 points, nine rebounds, and a team-high nine assists in his 50th career playoff game. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first 50 postseason games.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 41 points in the loss, breaking Sam Cassell’s franchise record for most points scored in a playoff game (Cassell scored 40 twice). Edwards shot 14-23 from the field with six 3-pointers made and hit seven of his eight free throws.

Depleted Grizzlies Tie Series

The depleted Memphis Grizzlies — playing without All-Star point guard Ja Morant — knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 to tie up their Western Conference First Round series at one game each. The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

The Grizzlies’ Xavier Tillman had a big game, scoring a team-high 22 points and hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds. Both figures were also postseason career highs for Tillman. Tillman made 10 of his 13 attempts from the floor, joining Marc Gasol (twice) as the only players in franchise history to score at least 20 points with a field percentage of 75% in a playoff game.

Teammate Tyus Jones started in place of the injured Morant. He scored 10 points and dished out a game-high eight assists, committing just one turnover in 36 minutes played.

The Lakers’ LeBron James scored a game-high 28 points on 12 -23 shooting from the field in the loss. James also snagged a team-high 12 rebounds, making this the 88th playoff game in which he’s recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. That ties Shaquille O’Neal for the most such games in NBA history.

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score 20 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor for the Lakers. Hachimura became the first Laker bench player to score at least 20 points in back-to-back playoff games since Magic Johnson on April 25 & 27, 1996.