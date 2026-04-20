Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics routed the Philadelphia 76ers 123-91 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tatum shot 9-17 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high seven assists and a game-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 35 points in his playoff debut to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. Wembanyama went 13-21 from the floor, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also snagged five rebounds and blocked a game-high two shots (tied with Devin Vassell) in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams compiled 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-84 demolition of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. Williams made nine of his 15 attempts from the field, including two 3-pointers. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot, and was charged with only one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama broke the San Antonio Spurs’ record for most points scored by a player in his playoff debut with 35. The previous mark of 32 points was set by Tim Duncan on April 23, 1998.

Tatum recorded his 1,000th career rebound in the playoffs. He’s the seventh player in Boston Celtics history to attain that milestone.

Tatum took over sole possession of 11th place on the NBA’s playoff career leaderboard for 3-pointers made with 293, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant.

Tatum recorded his 59th career 25-point game in the playoffs, tying Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic for 19th place on the league’s all-time list.

Tatum and teammate Jalyen Brown (26 points) each scored at least 20 points in the same playoff game for the 50th time. Only seven other duos in NBA history have reached that mark, led by Elgin Baylor and Jerry West with 74 such games.

The Sixers’ Paul George (1-2 on threes) made his 277th career 3-pointer in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Paul Pierce for 14th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason list.

The Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija (30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) became the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game.

The Boston Celtics ’ 32-point margin of victory is the largest in a playoff opener in franchise history. The previous mark of 30 points was set on March 21, 1967 versus the New York Knicks.

On the flip side, the Philadelphia 76ers’ 32-point loss was the worst in a playoff opener in franchise history. The previous mark of 25 points was set on March 22, 1964 versus the Cincinnati Royals.

Streaking

George has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 44 playoff games, tying Reggie Miller (May 13, 1995 to April 29, 2000) for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Detroit Pistons extended their NBA-record streak of home playoff losses to 11, falling to the Orlando Magic 112-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Detroit’s last home playoff win came on May 26, 2008 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have lost seven consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history. They have been outscored by an average margin of 19.4 PPG over that span, with six of those losses coming by double figures.

Miscellany