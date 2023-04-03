Hold That Ballot
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Joel Embiid in a matchup of MVP candidates, producing 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in the Milwaukee Bucks’ easy 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. With the win, the Bucks improved to 56-22 and have clinched at worst the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Antetokounmpo shot 13-17 from the field, although he missed six of his 13 free throw attempts. It’s the 35th time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 70% shooting from the field, breaking a tie with LeBron James for the most such games among active players.
Antetokounmpo was one of five Bucks to score at least 18 points. The others were Brook Lopez (21), Khris Middleton (19), Jrue Holiday (18), and Bobby Portis (18). Lopez, Holiday, and Portis all shot better than 60% from the field.
Embiid scored 28 points in the loss, but was held to 11-25 shooting from the field (including 1-7 from 3-point range). He also contributed nine rebounds and five assists.
Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 29 points. Maxey shot 9-15 from the field — including 6-7 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. Maxey has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games. He’s averaging 25.0 PPG on 55/52/89 shooting splits over that span.
Teammate James Harden was held to 11 points and six assists, but did record his 7,000th career assist. Harden became the sixth player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 7,000 assists, joining LeBron James, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook.
Mercurial Hawks Edge Mavs
Trae Young hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Atlanta Hawks a 132-130 victory over the floundering Dallas Mavericks, who have lost seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the mercurial Hawks — who evened their record at 39-39 — have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 32 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by seven games.
Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points, while Young scored 24 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. It’s the 27th time Murray and Young have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, the most such games by a backcourt duo this season.
The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 41 points in the loss, shooting 16-27 from the field and making all eight of his free throws. Backcourt mate Luka Doncic tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, but shot just 8-21 from the field (including 3-12 from 3-point range).
The Mavericks have lost 11 of the 15 games in which both Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played, allowing an average of 120.1 PPG in those games. With their 42nd loss of the season, the Mavericks are guaranteed to finish with a losing record for the first time since Doncic’s rookie campaign (2018-19).
Lakers Blast Rockets
Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points and LeBron James recorded his 107th career triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers blasted the Houston Rockets 134-109. The Lakers are now just a half-game out of the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Davis shot 15-20 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. Davis is the first Laker to score at least 40 points on 75% shooting from the field since Shaquille O’Neal on March 21, 2003.
James compiled 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to tie Jason Kidd for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list. James became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles after turning 38 years old.
The Lakers’ Rui Hachimura came off the bench to produce 20 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in just 25 minutes, shooting 10-14 from the field.
Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a good all-around game in the loss, scoring 18 points (on 9-17 shooting from the field) with a game-high 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
Despite the absence of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets held on for a 112-110 victory over the road-weary Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 29 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds. The Warriors fell to 9-30 on the road this season. The only teams with more road losses are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, the teams with the three worst overall records in the NBA.
Kevin Durant had 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists as the Phoenix Suns improved to 6-0 when he plays, picking up a big road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-118. Durant shot 13-21 from the field and made all six of his free throws. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 39 points in the loss, making 11 of his 22 attempts from the field and all 17 of his free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander became the second player in NBA history to make at least 17 free throws without a miss in consecutive games, joining James Harden (Nov. 14 & 16, 2017).
The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 118-109 to clinch a playoff berth. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each scored 27 points to lead the Knicks, shooting 11-20 and 9-17 from the field, respectively. Teammate Obi Toppin scored a season-high 21 points, making nine of his 15 attempts from the field. Immanuel Quickley was the fourth Knick to record a 20-point game, tallying 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Donovan Mitchell recorded his third straight 40-point game, scoring 40 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to knock off the Indiana Pacers 115-105. Mitchell became the first player in franchise history to score at least 40 points in three consecutive games. Teammate Evan Mobley chipped in with 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks, the latter two figures game highs.
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a damaging loss to the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers, falling 107-105 at home. Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points to lead the Trail Blazers, adding six rebounds and six assists. Sharpe is the first Trail Blazers rookie to record three straight 25-point games since Kelvin Ransey in 1980-81. The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 37 points in the loss, also producing six assists and five rebounds. The Timberwolves have a record of 5-10 versus the teams with the five-worst records in the NBA this season (Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Trail Blazers).
Fred VanVleet dished out a franchise-record 20 assists as the Toronto Raptors cruised past the Charlotte Hornets 128-108. He eclipsed the previous mark of 19 assists shared by Jose Calderon (twice), Damon Stoudamire, and Kyle Lowry. VanVleet also scored 20 points, becoming just the second undrafted player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-assist game (Bob Davies, Jan. 22, 1955). Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 36 points on 16-24 shooting from the field, also contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. It was Siakam’s 10th 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game of the season, tying Vince Carter (2000-01) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.
Mikal Bridges recorded his sixth straight 25-point game, scoring a team-high 30 points as the Brooklyn Nets edged the Utah Jazz 111-110. Bridges shot just 9-25 from the field, but hit 11 of his 13 free throws. The Jazz’s Talen Horton-Tucker score a game-high 32 points and handed out a team-high eight assists in the loss. Horton-Tucker has recorded three consecutive 25-point games for the first time in his career. It’s the 11th time the Jazz have been involved in a one-point game this season, tying four other teams for the most such games in a single season in NBA history.
The Chicago Bulls rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Memphis Grizzlies 40-16 in the third quarter on their way to a 128-107 win. The Bulls’ Zach LaVine led all players with 36 points, shooting 13-19 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also dished out a season-high nine assists. The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant recorded his 11th career triple-double in the loss, compiling 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Sacramento Kings 142-134 in overtime, preventing the Kings from clinching the Pacific Division title. The Spurs’ Doug McDermott scored 22 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while teammate Tre Jones recorded his first career triple-double (17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds). The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 28 points in the loss, but shot just 10-23 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts.