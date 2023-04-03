Hold That Ballot

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Joel Embiid in a matchup of MVP candidates, producing 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in the Milwaukee Bucks’ easy 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. With the win, the Bucks improved to 56-22 and have clinched at worst the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Antetokounmpo shot 13-17 from the field, although he missed six of his 13 free throw attempts. It’s the 35th time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 70% shooting from the field, breaking a tie with LeBron James for the most such games among active players.

Antetokounmpo was one of five Bucks to score at least 18 points. The others were Brook Lopez (21), Khris Middleton (19), Jrue Holiday (18), and Bobby Portis (18). Lopez, Holiday, and Portis all shot better than 60% from the field.

Embiid scored 28 points in the loss, but was held to 11-25 shooting from the field (including 1-7 from 3-point range). He also contributed nine rebounds and five assists.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 29 points. Maxey shot 9-15 from the field — including 6-7 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. Maxey has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games. He’s averaging 25.0 PPG on 55/52/89 shooting splits over that span.

Teammate James Harden was held to 11 points and six assists, but did record his 7,000th career assist. Harden became the sixth player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 7,000 assists, joining LeBron James, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook.

Mercurial Hawks Edge Mavs

Trae Young hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Atlanta Hawks a 132-130 victory over the floundering Dallas Mavericks, who have lost seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the mercurial Hawks — who evened their record at 39-39 — have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 32 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by seven games.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points, while Young scored 24 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. It’s the 27th time Murray and Young have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, the most such games by a backcourt duo this season.

The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 41 points in the loss, shooting 16-27 from the field and making all eight of his free throws. Backcourt mate Luka Doncic tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, but shot just 8-21 from the field (including 3-12 from 3-point range).

The Mavericks have lost 11 of the 15 games in which both Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played, allowing an average of 120.1 PPG in those games. With their 42nd loss of the season, the Mavericks are guaranteed to finish with a losing record for the first time since Doncic’s rookie campaign (2018-19).

Lakers Blast Rockets

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points and LeBron James recorded his 107th career triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers blasted the Houston Rockets 134-109. The Lakers are now just a half-game out of the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Davis shot 15-20 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. Davis is the first Laker to score at least 40 points on 75% shooting from the field since Shaquille O’Neal on March 21, 2003.

James compiled 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to tie Jason Kidd for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list. James became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles after turning 38 years old.

The Lakers’ Rui Hachimura came off the bench to produce 20 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in just 25 minutes, shooting 10-14 from the field.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a good all-around game in the loss, scoring 18 points (on 9-17 shooting from the field) with a game-high 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: