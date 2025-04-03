Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis compiled game highs of 34 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, hitting a game-winning floater with 3.4 seconds remaining to lift the Dallas Mavericks over the Atlanta Hawks 120-118. Davis went 14-23 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and made all four of his free throw attempts. He also recorded one steal in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to their 11th straight win, a 119-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 10-26 from the floor (2-7 on threes), but went 11-12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and two blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton registered game highs of 22 points and 10 assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 119-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton went 9-15 from the field, sinking four of his six 3-point attempts. He also contributed game highs of two steals (tied with two others) and two blocks (tied with Myles Turner), and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

Milestones