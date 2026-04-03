Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the LA Clippers 118-99 to extend their winning streak to 11 games. Fox was very efficient from the field, sinking nine of his 13 attempts. He added eight rebounds, a game-high five assists (tied with four others), and a game-high three steals, leading all players with a rating of plus-24 points in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 28 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 139-96 demolition of the Los Angeles Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of his 25 attempts from the floor. He also recorded seven rebounds, seven assists, and just one turnover, posting a game-best rating of plus-35 points in 30 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Daniss Jenkins scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 113-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins shot 9-19 from the field (2-2 on threes) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight assists and five rebounds, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in a game-high 37 minutes played.

Milestones

Kon Knueppel (4-9 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season in the Charlotte Hornets’ 127-107 win over the Phoenix Suns. His 261 triples are one more than that of the previous record holder, Kemba Walker (2018-19).

The Suns’ Collin Gillespie (2-7 on threes) set the franchise single-season record for 3-pointers made with 227, eclipsing Quentin Richardson’s 226 makes in 2004-05.

Donovan Clingan (three offensive rebounds) broke the franchise record for most offensive rebounds in a season in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He had shared the previous mark of 326 offensive boards with Robin Lopez (2013-14).

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 137 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 11 games. He’s averaged 32.4 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.7/38.2/89.0 shooting splits over that span.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (24 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 53, the longest such streak of his career (by a whopping 31 games) and the 20th-longest such streak in NBA history. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 28.8 PPG on 50.6/38.3/89.1 shooting.

The Hornets’ Brandon Miller (3-8 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 54 straight games, breaking a tie with LaMelo Ball (twice) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (11).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (six).

Miscellany