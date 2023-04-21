Suns Outshine Clippers

The Phoenix Suns scored 75 second-half points on their way to a 129-124 win over the Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Suns lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Suns’ 75 second-half points are the second most in a second half in franchise history, trailing only the 76 points they scored on May 2, 1989 versus the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers scored 73 points in the second half, making this just the sixth playoff game in NBA history in which both teams scored at least 70 points in the second half (and the first since May 7 ,1992).

Devin Booker led the Suns, scoring a game-high 45 points. Booker shot 18-29 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made six of his seven free throws. It’s the fifth time he’s scored at least 40 points in a playoff game, tying Charles Barkley for the most such games in franchise history.

Booker became just the third guard in NBA history to score at least 35 points on 60% shooting from the field in back-to-back playoff games:

Reggie Miller (May 4 & 6, 2000)

Jamal Murray (Aug. 25 & 30, 2020)

Devin Booker (April 18 & 20, 2023)

Booker’s 83 points over his last two games are the most over a two-game playoff span in franchise history.

Teammate Kevin Durant scored 28 points, shooting 8-15 from the floor and 11-11 from the foul line. It’s the 11th time Durant has made at least 10 free throws in a playoff game without a miss, tied for the second-most such games in NBA history:

13 — Dirk Nowitzki

11 — Larry Bird

11 — Chauncey Billups

11 — Kevin Durant

With Leonard out, Clippers sixth man Norman Powell moved into the starting lineup. Powell delivered, pouring in a team-high 42 points, the first time he’s scored 30 or more points in a playoff game. Powell shot 15-23 from the field — including 7-12 from 3-point range — and made five of his seven free throws.

Booker and Powell are the 26th pair of opposing players in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game. It’s just the second time both players shot at least 60% from the field. The first such occurrence came on April 22, 1984, when the New York Knicks’ Bernard King and Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Tripucka accomplished the feat.

Backcourt mate Russell Westbrook scored 30 points, adding team highs of 12 assists, eight rebounds (tied), and three steals. Westbrook scored 21 of his points in the second half, including 15 in the third quarter.

Chef Curry Cooks Up Win

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 36 points — 18 in each half — as the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-97 in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Kings lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 in San Francisco on Sunday.

Curry shot 12-25 from the field with six 3-pointers made and hit all six of his free throws. It’s the 60th time Curry has made at least five 3-pointers in a playoff game, by far the most such games in NBA history. He’s recorded five more such games than the next two closest players combined:

60 — Stephen Curry

34 — Klay Thompson

21 — Ray Allen

19 — James Harden

16 — Damian Lillard

Warriors center Kevon Looney hauled in a game-high 20 rebounds and matched his career high — regular season or postseason — with nine assists in 31 minutes of action. Looney scored just four points, tying the NBA mark for fewest points scored in a 20-rebound playoff game, a record he already shared with four other players:

Kevon Looney (twice)

Wilt Chamberlain (twice)

Bill Russell

Dennis Rodman

Ben Wallace

Nine of Looney’s rebounds came on the offensive end. Since the NBA began tracking offensive rebounds in 1973-74, he’s just the fourth player to record at least nine offensive rebounds and nine assists in a playoff game:

Magic Johnson (May 20, 1983)

Charles Barkley (April 18, 1986)

Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021)

Kevon Looney (April 20, 2023)

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points in the loss, but shot just 9-22 from the field and 5-8 from the free throw line. Fox also contributed nine rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Teammate Domantas Sabonis produced a double-double, scoring 15 points and snagging 16 rebounds. Sabonis made seven of his 14 attempts from the field and also recorded two steals.

Sixers Rally, Kick Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers ended the game on a 17-7 run, rallying for a 102-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Sixers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, with Game 4 in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 25 points, shooting 10-17 from the field with five 3-pointers made. It’s the fifth time Maxey has made at least five 3-pointers in a playoff game, breaking a tie with JJ Redick and Seth Curry for the most such games in franchise history.

At 22 years and 167 days old, Maxey became the second-youngest player in NBA history to make at least five 3-pointers in back-to-back playoff games, trailing only Luka Doncic (22 years, 86 days).

Backcourt mate James Harden scored 21 points in 29 minutes before his (highly questionable) ejection in the final seconds of the third quarter. Harden shot 8-15 from the floor, including 3-7 from 3-point range.

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 26 points in the loss, but misfired on 17 of his 26 attempts from the field. Bridges is shooting just 15-41 from the field (36.6%) over his last two games after connecting on 12 of his 18 shots (66.7%) in Game 1.