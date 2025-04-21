Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III compiled 25 points, seven rebounds, a team-high six assists, and a game-high five steals as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 95-85 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. Butler III shot 10-19 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 42 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Mitchell went 11-19 from the floor (but just 2-9 on threes) and 6-7 from the charity stripe. He added five rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four steals in 33 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Derrick White scored a team-high 30 points in the Boston Celtics’ 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. White shot 10-18 from the field, sinking seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded four rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with Franz Wagner), and one steal, and did commit a personal foul in 36 minutes of court time.

Milestones

The Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series, the largest margin of victory in a series opener in NBA playoff history. It’s also the largest margin of victory in a playoff game in franchise history.

The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane posted a rating of minus-51 points in that contest, the worst plus-minus recorded by a player in a playoff game in the play-by-play era (i.e., since 1996-97).

The Memphis Grizzlies (24 turnovers) set a franchise record for most turnovers committed in a playoff game, surpassing the 23 errors they were charged with April 22, 2017 versus the San Antonio Spurs.

One positive note for the Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III (8-8 field goals) set a franchise record for most field goals made without a miss in a playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of five held by JaMychal Green (April 22, 2016).

The Thunder (17-48 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a playoff game. The previous mark of 46 attempts was set Aug. 29, 2020 versus the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors’ Draymond Green appeared in his 158th career playoff game, tying Klay Thompson atop the franchise’s all-time list. Green also tied Thompson for the most playoff wins in franchise history with 108.

The Celtics’ Al Horford (five rebounds) grabbed his 1,500th career playoff rebound, becoming the 18th player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He’s one of 11 players to accumulate at least 2,000 points, 1,500 rebounds, and 500 assists in the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum (17 points, 14 rebounds) recorded his 50th career double-double in the playoffs, making him the fifth player in Boston Celtics history to reach that mark. Tatum joins Bill Russell (137), Larry Bird (97), Robert Parish (90), and Dave Cowens (69).

Streaking

Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive Game 1s, tying Michael Jordan (twice) for the longest such streak in NBA history. Mitchell has also scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven playoff games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry (31 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 15 playoff games, the longest such streak of his career and the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

Curry has scored in double figures in 106 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by 58 games) and the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Heat center Bam Adebayo (24 points) has recorded 11 straight 20-point games in the playoffs, the longest such streak of his career and tied with Dwyane Wade for the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history.

The Houston Rockets have lost each of their last five playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Their last playoff win came Sep. 4, 2020 versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Miscellany