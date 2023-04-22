Young, Murray Lead Hawks

Trae Young (32 points) and Dejounte Murray (25) combined for 57 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 130-122 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Celtics lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 in Boston on Sunday.

Young shot 12-22 from the field and made all six of his free throws, snapping a streak of five straight playoff games in which he had recorded a field goal percentage less than 43%. Young also dished out a game-high nine assists, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked two shots.

Murray made 11 of his 21 attempts from the field, adding six rebounds and five assists. Young and Murray are the first Hawks duo to each record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges on March 30, 1966.

The Hawks shot 51-90 from the field (56.0%), the team’s highest field goal percentage in a playoff game since May 22, 1988 (57.1%). They made 15 3-pointers for an effective field goal percentage of 64.3%, the highest such figure in a playoff game in franchise history.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 29 points in the loss, adding 10 rebounds and five assists. Tatum joined Paul Pierce (2002) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of their first three games of a postseason.

Teammate Marcus Smart scored 24 points, handed out a team-high eight assists, and recorded a game-high three steals (tied). Smart shot 9-19 from the field with five 3-pointers made.

The Joker’s Wild

Nikola Jokic recorded his seventh career playoff triple-double as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-111 in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, with Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday.

Jokic compiled 20 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, shooting 9-13 from the field (69.2%). The only center in NBA history to record more triple-doubles in the postseason is Wilt Chamberlain with nine. Jokic became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 60% in a playoff game.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in scoring with 25 points, shooting 10-17 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Porter Jr. also hauled in nine rebounds.

The Nuggets shot 48-84 from the field (57.1%), the team’s highest field goal percentage in a playoff game since April 17, 2010 (57.1%). It’s also the second-highest field goal percentage recorded by a Timberwolves opponent in a playoff game.

The Nuggets made 13 3-pointers for an effective field goal percentage of 64.9%. It’s just the second time in franchise history they’ve recorded an effective field percentage of at least 60% in back-to-back playoff games (Aug. 25 & 30, 2020).

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 36 points in the loss, shooting 10-22 from the field and 13-15 from the free throw line. Edwards also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

At 21 years and 259 days old, Edwards is the second-youngest player in NBA history to score at least 35 points in back-to-back playoff games, trailing only LeBron James (21 years, 121 days). Edwards also became the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 35-point games in the postseason.

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and snagged seven rebounds. Towns shot 10-17 from the field and made all five of his free throws. It’s just the second time Towns has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in a playoff game.

Knicks Stifle Cavs

The New York Knicks held the Cleveland Cavaliers to just 32 first-half points in a 99-79 blowout win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round Series. The Knicks lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 in New York on Sunday.

The Cavaliers’ 32 first-half points tied the franchise mark for fewest scored in the first half of a playoff game (May 1, 1996, also against the Knicks). Their 79 total points are the fewest scored by any team in any game this season, regular season or postseason.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 21 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. He also distributed a game-high six assists. Brunson is the first Knicks guard to score at least 20 points in each of his first three games of a postseason since Walt Frazier in 1975.

Teammate RJ Barrett scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, shooting 8-12 from the field with three 3-pointers made. It’s just the second time in eight career playoff games Barrett has made at least 50% of his shots from the field.

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points in the loss, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Mitchell made just two of his eight 3-point attempts, and is shooting 10-29 from long range through the first three games of the series.

Backcourt mate Darius Garland had a frustrating night, making just four of his 21 shots from the floor (19.0%). That’s the lowest field goal percentage in franchise history by a player who attempted at least 20 shots in a playoff game.

As a team, the Cavaliers shot just 31-80 from the field (38.8%) — including 7-33 from 3-point range (21.2%) — and 10-17 from the free throw line (58.8%). It’s only the third time in franchise history they’ve shot less than 40% from the field and 60% from the free throw line in a playoff game.