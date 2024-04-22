Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

James Harden scored a team-high 28 points and handed out a game-high eight assists in the LA Clippers’ 109-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. Harden went 8-17 from the field with six 3-pointers made, also sinking all six of his free throws. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 35 points — all of them coming in the first half — as the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Indiana Pacers 109-94 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Lillard shot 11-24 from the field, including a 6-11 effort from 3-point range. He also made all seven of his attempts from the free throw line.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum recorded his first career playoff triple-double, scoring a team-high 23 points to go with game highs of 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Boston Celtics routed the Miami Heat 114-94 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tatum was held to 7-18 shooting from the floor (1-8 on 3-pointers), but hit all eight of his free throws. He also recorded a game-high two steals (tied with two others) in 41 minutes played.