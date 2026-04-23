Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 37 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 120-107 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Gildeous-Alexander shot 13-25 from the field (2-5 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 98-83 victory over the Orlando Magic, knotting their Eastern Conference First Round series at one game apiece. Cunningham made 11 of his 19 attempts from the floor, including one 3-pointer. He added a game-high 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Suns’ loss to the Thunder. Brooks shot 12-23 from the field, hitting five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds and committed just one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

The Orlando Magic set a franchise record for most steals in a playoff game with 16, easily surpassing the previous mark of 12 thefts achieved three times. Nine Magic players recorded at least one steal, led by Franz Wagner with four.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 11 playoff games, a stretch in which he’s posted figures of 31.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.2 BPG.

The Phoenix Suns have lost eight consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history by three games. They have been outscored by an average margin of 18.6 PPG over that span, with seven of those losses coming by double digits.

Miscellany