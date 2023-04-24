Warriors Narrowly Escape

The Golden State Warriors narrowly escaped with a 126-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings, squaring their Western Conference First Round series at two games apiece. The series shifts to Sacramento for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 32 points, but almost became the goat (not the GOAT) by signaling for a timeout the Warriors didn’t have with 42.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Curry shot 11-22 from the field — including 5-11 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. It’s the 39th time Curry has scored at least 30 points with five 3-pointers made in a playoff game, nine more such games than the next two closest players combined:

39 — Stephen Curry

17 — James Harden

13 — Klay Thompson

11 — Damian Lillard

11 — Donovan Mitchell

Curry has scored at least 25 points in each of the first four games of the series. He’s the fourth player in NBA history age 35 years or older to open a postseason with four straight 25-point games:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1983)

Michael Jordan (1998)

Karl Malone (2001)

Stephen Curry (2023)

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 26 points, shooting 9-15 from the field (with four 3-pointers made). Curry and Thompson have each scored at least 25 points in the same playoff game 21 times, the fifth-most such games in NBA history by a duo:

50 — Elgin Baylor & Jerry West

39 — Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook

33 — Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant

25 — Michael Jordan & Scottie Pipen

21 — Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson

Teammate Draymond Green came off the bench in a playoff game for the first time since April 24, 2014, producing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Green is just the second Warriors bench player to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, joining George Johnson (April 24, 1975).

Curry, Thompson, and Green have now won 94 playoff games together, breaking a tie with Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Byron Scott for the third-most postseason wins in NBA history by a trio:

126 — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, & Tony Parker

110 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, & Michael Cooper

94 — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, & Draymond Green

93 — Magic Johnson, James Worthy, & Byron Scott

92 — Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, & Robert Parish

Warriors center Kevon Looney had another productive game, grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds and dishing out six assists. He also scored eight points on 4-5 shooting from the field.

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 38 points in the loss, adding a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. Fox shot 14-31 from the field — including 4-11 from 3-point range — and made six of his eight free throws.

Fox has scored a total of 126 points in the series. Only six players in NBA history have scored more points through the first four games of their postseason career:

158 — Wilt Chamberlain

138 — George Mikan*

137 — LeBron James

135 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

134 — Bob McAdoo

131 — George Gervin*

* Both Mikan (NBL) and Gervin (ABA) had prior professional postseason experience.

Fox also set a franchise record for most points scored by a player through his first four games of a postseason, surpassing Oscar Robertson’s mark of 122 points in 1966.

Kings forward Keegan Murray scored 23 points, connecting on nine of his 13 attempts from the field with five 3-pointers made. It’s the most points scored by a Kings rookie in a playoff game since Flynn Robinson’s 24 on March 24, 1967.

T-Wolves Avoid Broom

The Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late fourth-quarter collapse to defeat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead as the teams head back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves led by 12 points with less than 3:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets ended the game on a 12-0 run to force overtime, with all 12 points either scored or assisted on by Nikola Jokic. The Timberwolves rebounded to outscore the Nuggets 18-12 in the extra period.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 34 points, adding six rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals. Edwards shot 12-27 from the field — including 5-12 from 3-point range — and made five of his six free throws.

Edwards became the first player in franchise history to record three straight 30-point games in the postseason. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row before his 22nd birthday, joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Tracy McGrady.

Edwards has scored a total of 111 points over those three games, the most over a three-game playoff span in franchise history. The only player in NBA history to score more points over a three-game postseason span before turning 22 years old is LeBron James.

Backcourt mate Mike Conley had a solid outing, scoring 19 points on 7-13 shooting from the field. Conley dished out a game-high eight assists and committed just one turnover.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert posted a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in a game-high 15 rebounds. Gobert shot 7-14 from the floor and also blocked two shots.

Jokic was splendid in defeat, matching his playoff career high with 43 points. He also produced team highs of 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals (tied). Jokic made 15 of his 26 shots from the floor, including five of his eight 3-pointers.

The Nuggets got just 12 points from their bench, 11 of them by Bruce Brown. It’s the fewest bench points scored by the Nuggets in a playoff game since May 2, 2007, when their reserves accounted for 10 points.

Knicks One Game Away

The New York Knicks took a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 before a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. Game 5 will be played in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Knicks outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-33, including a 17-7 edge on the offensive boards. They have held the Cavaliers to fewer than 100 points in three of the four games in the series, with the Cavaliers shooting less than 50% from the field in all four games.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 11-22 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Brunson became the first Knicks guard to score at least 20 points in each of his first four games of a postseason since Walt Frazier in 1972.

Brunson also contributed six rebounds and a team-high six assists. He’s the first Knick to record at least 20 points and five assists in three straight playoff games since Frazier in 1974.

Teammate RJ Barrett had another solid effort, scoring 26 points on 9-18 shooting from the floor. Barrett became the first Knick to score at least 25 points in a playoff game without committing a turnover since Carmelo Anthony on May 7, 2013.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes played. Robinson made five of his seven shots from the field and also blocked two shots.

The Cavaliers’ Darius Garland scored a team-high 23 points on 9-16 shooting from the field in the loss. He also distributed a game-high 10 assists and did not turn the ball over. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Garland is the only Cavalier to record a 20-point, 10-assist game in the playoffs without committing a turnover.

Backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell had a rough day, making just five of his 18 attempts from the field (27.8%). Mitchell failed to make a 3-pointer for just the fourth time in 43 career playoff games. He also committed a game-high six turnovers.

Tatum, Brown Lead Celts

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points apiece as the Boston Celtics knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 129-121 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The teams will head back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday with the Celtics holding a 3-1 lead.

Tatum made just eight of his 20 shots from the field, but connected on 11 of his 12 free throws. He also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a game-high three shots.

Brown shot 12-22 from the field — including 3-4 from 3-point range — and made four of his five free throws. It’s the first time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 30 points in the same playoff game. They’ve done so 22 times in the regular season, 13 more such games than any other duo in franchise history.

Combining the regular season and postseason, the Celtics are now 22-1 (.957) when Tatum and Brown each score at least 30 points in the same game. That’s the highest winning percentage in NBA history by a duo with at least 20 such games.

Celtics center Al Horford tallied 11 rebounds and five assists but did not score, missing his only two shots from the field. The last player to record at least 10 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game in which he was held scoreless was Darrall Imhoff on April 26, 1966.

Robert Williams III came off the bench for the Celtics to produce 13 points, 15 rebounds (game high), two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes. Williams III made four of his five shots from the field and five of his six free throws.

The Hawks’ Trae Young recorded game highs of 35 points and 15 assists in the loss. Young became the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in a playoff game.

Young became just the fifth player in NBA postseason history to record a 35-point, 15-assist game (a total of six instances):

Jerry West (April 5, 1970 & May 1, 1970)

Walt Frazier (May 8, 1970)

John Bagley (April 25, 1992)

Allen Iverson (April 29, 2005)

Trae Young (April 23, 2023)

Backcourt mate Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, shooting 9-20 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Murray also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and dished out six assists.

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter scored 27 points and snagged seven rebounds. Hunter shot 11-17 from the field, including 3-6 from 3-point range.