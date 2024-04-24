Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Pascal Siakam produced game highs of 37 points and 11 rebounds (tied with Bobby Portis) as the Indiana Pacers raced past the Milwaukee Bucks 125-108 to even their Eastern Conference First Round series at one game apiece. Siakam made 16 of his 23 field goal attempts, also dishing out six assists in 37 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic led all players with 32 points and nine assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 96-93 victory over the LA Clippers, squaring their Western Conference First Round series at one game each. Doncic went 11-26 from the field with five 3-pointers made, adding six rebounds in a game-high 46 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaden McDaniels scored a playoff career-high 25 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Phoenix Suns 105-93 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. McDaniels shot 10-17 from the field, also pulling in eight rebounds and committing just one turnover in his team-high 41 minutes played.