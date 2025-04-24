Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Green scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 109-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors, squaring their Western Conference First Round series at one game apiece. Green shot 13-25 from the field, hitting eight of his 18 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed six assists, four rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with two others) in 35 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jaylen Brown produced game highs of 36 points and 10 rebounds (tied with two others) as the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 109-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Brown went 12-19 from the floor (5-7 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also dished out five assists and swiped one steal in 42 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 30 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 121-112 win over the Miami Heat, giving the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Mitchell shot 10-21 from the field, sinking seven of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, six assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 36 minutes of court time.

Milestones