Jimmy Buckets

Jimmy Butler set a franchise playoff record with 56 points as the Miami Heat rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Heat own a commanding 3-1 lead as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Butler’s 56 points are the most he’s scored in any game in his career, regular season or postseason. It’s tied for the fourth-highest point total in a playoff game in NBA history:

63 — Michael Jordan (April 20, 1986)

61 — Elgin Baylor (April 14, 1962)

57 — Donovan Mitchell (Aug. 17, 2020)

56 — Wilt Chamberlain (March 22, 1962)

56 — Jordan (April 29, 1992)

56 — Charles Barkley (May 4, 1994)

56 — Jimmy Butler (April 24, 2023)

Butler set franchise postseason records for points scored in a first quarter (22) and points scored in a fourth quarter (21). His 32 second-half points also broke the franchise playoff record for points scored in a half.

Butler shot 19-28 from the field — including 3-8 from 3-point range — and made 15 of his 18 free throws. The only player on the list above to record a higher field goal percentage than Butler’s 67.9% is Charles Barkley (74.2%).

Butler made 80.0% of his 2-pointers, the highest 2-point field goal percentage in NBA history by a player in a 50-point playoff game:

80.0% — Jimmy Butler (April 24, 2023)

75.0% — Kevin Durant (April 26, 2019)

74.1% — Charles Barkley (May 4, 1994)

72.2% — Allen Iverson (May 16, 2001)

72.2% — Donovan Mitchell (Aug. 17, 2020)

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in the loss, compiling 26 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. Butler and Antetokounmpo are just the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:

Michael Jordan & Charles Barkley (June 16, 1993)

Damian Lillard & Russell Westbrook (April 23, 2019)

Jimmy Butler & Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 24, 2023)

Antetokounmpo now has three career triple-doubles in the postseason, one more than all other players in franchise history combined (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Paul Pressey, one apiece).

Bucks center Brook Lopez recorded team highs of 36 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals (tied). Lopez shot 13-23 from the floor — including 4-7 on 3-pointers — and hit all six of his free throws.

Lakers Pull Out OT Win

LeBron James tallied 22 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 117-111 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series. The No. 2 seed Grizzlies face a do-or-die Game 5 in Memphis on Wednesday, with the No. 7 seed Lakers holding a 3-1 series edge.

James recorded the first 20-rebound game of his 1,691-game career (regular season plus postseason). He became the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 20 rebounds in a playoff game (age in years-days):

38-115 — LeBron James (April 24, 2023)

37-000 — Dennis Rodman (May 13, 1998)

36-262 — Wilt Chamberlain (May 10, 1973)

James also became the oldest player in NBA history, regular season or postseason, to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game:

38-115 — LeBron James (April 24, 2023)

37-221 — Tim Duncan (Dec. 2, 2013)

37-173 — Robert Parish (Feb. 19, 1991)

Teammate Austin Reaves scored a team-high 23 points, shooting 7-16 from the field with two 3-pointers made. Reaves made seven of his eight free throw attempts and also dished out six assists.

Lakers center Anthony Davis had a poor night offensively, scoring 12 points on 4-13 shooting from the field. However, Davis contributed 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. Davis has recorded 19 blocks in the series. The last player to block at least 19 shots through his first four games of a postseason was Dwight Howard in 2010 (20).

The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane scored a game-high 36 points in the loss, the highest-scoring game of his postseason career. Bane shot just 13-29 from the field, including 3-12 from 3-point range.

Backcourt mate Ja Morant struggled from the floor as well, making just eight of his 24 attempts (he missed five of his six 3-pointers). Morant scored 19 points and produced game highs of seven assists (tied) and three steals.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in a team-high 14 rebounds. He also blocked a game-high five shots. Jackson Jr. also had a poor night from the field, shooting 5-15 and missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

As a team, the Grizzlies shot a meager 42-106 from the field (39.6%), including a 9-42 performance from 3-point range (21.4%). The Grizzlies have made less than 40% of their shots from the floor in each of the last two games, making just 22 of their 81 3-point attempts (27.2%) over that span.