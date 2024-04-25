Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a team-high 24 points and dished out a a game-high 14 assists as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 111-101 to even their Eastern Conference First Round series at one game apiece. Herro went 7-13 from the field, making six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds in his 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the New Orleans Pelicans 124-92 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-19 from the floor (3-5 on 3-pointers), adding five assists and two steals in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Chet Holmgren scored 26 points to go with game highs of seven rebounds (tied with Jonas Valanciunas) and two blocks in the Thunder’s win over the Pelicans. Holmgren shot 9-13 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and hit five of his six free throws. He was charged with just one turnover in 29 minutes played.