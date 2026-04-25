Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Dylan Harper came off the bench to score 27 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 120-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, giving San Antonio a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Harper was very efficient, going 9-12 from the field (4-5 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 10 rebounds (tied with Luke Kornet), three assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Marcus Smart scored 21 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-108 in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Smart shot 5-9 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 9-11 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high five steals, four rebounds, and a team-high two blocks (tied with Jaxson Hayes) in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 25 points (tied with Jaylen Brown) to lead the Boston Celtics to a 108-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, taking a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tatum went 9-17 from the field, hitting five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also recorded a game-high seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal, and was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 42 minutes played.

Milestones

Tatum reached 3,000 career points in the playoffs, becoming the 31st player in NBA postseason history to attain that milestone. At 28 years and 52 days old, he’s the second-youngest player to achieve the feat, trailing only LeBron James (27 years, 156 days).

Tatum also made his 300th career playoff 3-pointer, becoming the 10th player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark. He’s the youngest player to attain that milestone, surpassing Klay Thompson (28 years, 115 days).

Tatum and teammate Jaylen Brown (25 points) each scored at least 25 points in the same playoff game for the 20th time, becoming just the seventh duo in NBA postseason history to attain that milestone. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West are the all-time leaders with 50 such games.

At 21 years and 174 days old, the Spurs’ Stephon Castle (33 points) became the youngest player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game. The previous mark of 21 years and 354 days was set by Tony Parker on May 5, 2004.

Castle and Harper are just the second teammates in NBA postseason history to each score at least 25 points in the same playoff game at the age of 21 years or younger. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were the first duo to accomplish the feat on April 22, 2010.

The Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny James connected on the first father-to-son assist in NBA postseason history. Bronny laid in an alley-oop from LeBron with 7:11 remaining in the second quarter.

The San Antonio Spurs tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with 16. They also sank 16 threes in a playoff game on June 11, 2013.

Streaking

The Sixers’ Paul George made four 3-pointers, extending his streak of playoff games with at least one triple to 46 games. It’s the fourth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

James (29 points) scored in double figures for the 143rd consecutive playoff game, the fifth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Smart became just the second Los Angeles Lakers player to record at least five steals in back-to-back playoff games since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74. He joins Magic Johnson, who accomplished the feat on April 9 and 11, 1980.

Miscellany