Nuggets Tame Wolves

The Denver Nuggets edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series, taking the series four games to one. The No. 1 seed Nuggets advanced to the conference semifinals, where they will face the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic had an interesting night, compiling 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and two blocks. It’s the third time Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff game, tied for the second-most such games in NBA history:

4 — LeBron James

3 — Oscar Robertson

3 — Wilt Chamberlain

3 — Nikola Jokic

Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Jokic is just the fourth player to produce a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist playoff game while recording multiple steals and blocks:

Ralph Sampson (May 6, 1986)

Charles Barkley (June 1, 1993)

Kevin Durant (June 15, 2021)

Nikola Jokic (April 25, 2023)

Jokic now has three career triple-doubles in closeout wins, the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

8 — Magic Johnson

6 — LeBron James

4 — Draymond Green

3 — Nikola Jokic

Jokic attempted 29 shots from the field, making just eight of them (27.6%). That ties the most misses he’s recorded in any game in his career, regular season or postseason. Jokic became the first player in NBA postseason history to record a 25-point triple-double while shooting less than 30% from the floor.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray scored a game-high 35 points and dished out five assists. Murray shot 12-23 from the field — including 5-9 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws. Murray averaged 27.2 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 5.6 RPG for the series, with shooting percentages of 47.1% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 90.9% from the free throw line.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 29 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds and seven assists. It was the third straight game in which he recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists. At 21 years and 263 days old, Edwards is the second-youngest player in NBA history to record three such games in a row in the playoffs, trailing only LeBron James (21 years, 126 days).

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Towns shot 9-17 from the field and made seven of his nine free throws.

Booker, Durant Shine

The Phoenix Suns outscored the LA Clippers 50-24 in the third quarter on their way to a series-clinching 136-130 win in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round matchup. The No. 4 seed Suns will move on to the conference semifinals to face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

The Suns became just the fourth team in NBA postseason history to score at least 50 points in a quarter:

51 — Los Angeles Lakers (4th quarter, March 31, 1962)

51 — Philadelphia 76ers (3rd quarter, April 15, 2019)

50 — Houston Rockets (3rd quarter, April 23, 2018)

50 — Phoenix Suns (3rd quarter, April 25, 2023)

Devin Booker led the scoring barrage in the third period, scoring 25 of his game-high 47 points. Booker also distributed a game-high 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 45 points and 10 assists in a closeout win.

Booker shot 19-27 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made five of his six free throws. Booker became just the second player in NBA history to record a 45-point, 10-assist playoff game with a field goal percentage of at least 70%, joining Damian Lillard (June 1, 2021).

Booker and Charles Barkley (May 4, 1994) are the only players in NBA history to score at least 45 points on 70% shooting from the field in a closeout game. Barkley also achieved the feat playing for the Suns.

Teammate Kevin Durant scored 31 points, his fifth 25-point game of the series. Durant shot 10-19 from the floor — including 4-6 on 3-pointers — and hit all seven of his free throws.

Booker and Durant became just the second duo in NBA history to each score at least 25 points in the first five games of a postseason. They join Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who did so in the 2003 NBA Playoffs.

Suns center Deandre Ayton recorded his fourth straight double-double, producing 21 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. He made nine of his 18 attempts from the field and did not commit a turnover.

The Clippers’ Russell Westbrook suffered through another horrific shooting night, misfiring on 15 of his 18 attempts from the floor. It’s the second time in the series he shot less than 20% on 15 or more field goal attempts. Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two other players have recorded multiple such games in a playoff series: John Starks (1994 NBA Finals) and Allen Iverson (2001 Eastern Conference Finals). Both of those series went seven games.

Clippers center Mason Plumlee had a big game coming off the bench, scoring 20 points and snagging 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. Plumlee made six of his seven shots from the field and eight of his nine free throw attempts.

Ice Trae

Trae Young kept the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff chances alive, hitting a long 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give his team a 119-117 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Celtics still lead the series 3-2 as the teams head to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.

Young produced game highs of 38 points and 13 assists, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 10 assists in back-to-back playoff games (a total of eight instances):

Michael Jordan (twice)

Oscar Robertson

Jerry West

Kevin Johnson

Kobe Bryant

Damian Lillard

Trae Young

Young shot 14-33 from the field — including 5-13 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. Young is the only player listed above to shoot less than 45% from the field in each of his 35-point, 10-assist games.

The Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic did an admirable job filling in for the suspended Dejounte Murray, scoring 18 points on 6-9 shooting from the floor. Bogdanovic added six rebounds and five assists and did not commit a turnover.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 35 points in the loss, hitting 15 of his 23 attempts from the field with four 3-pointers made. Brown also contributed seven rebounds and five assists.

Teammate Jayson Tatum had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but struggled to find his shot. Tatum connected on just eight of his 21 attempts from the field, including a 1-10 effort from 3-point range.