Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 36 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Phoenix Suns 126-109 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Minnesota will go for the sweep in Game 4 Sunday night in Phoenix.

Edwards went 12-23 from the floor and made all 11 of his free throw attempts. He also contributed nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a team-high 43 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks dropped a 121-118 overtime decision to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Pacers lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Middleton shot 16-29 from the field — including 4-9 from 3-point range — and hit all six of his free throw attempts. He added 10 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton recorded a triple-double, compiling 18 points, a game-high 16 assists, and a team-high 10 rebounds in the Pacers’ win over the Bucks. Haliburton struggled from long range, going 1-12 on 3-pointers, but made seven of his 10 shots inside the arc. He played a game-high 46 minutes, committing just one personal foul.