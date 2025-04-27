Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 36 points and 21 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets got by the LA Clippers 101-99 to square their Western Conference First Round series at two games apiece. Jokic shot 14-25 from the field (3-6 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high eight assists, a game-high two steals (tied with three others), and one block in 43 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry registered game highs of 36 points and nine to assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 104-93 win over the Houston Rockets, giving Golden State a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Curry went 12-23 from the floor (5-13 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 117-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, completing a four-game sweep of their Western Conference First Round series. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-24 from the field and made 11 of his 13 free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes of court time.

Milestones