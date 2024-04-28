Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Franz Wagner recorded game highs of 34 points and 13 rebounds in the Orlando Magic’s 112-89 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The teams will head back to Cleveland for Game 5 Tuesday night with the series tied at two games apiece.

Wagner shot a blistering 13-17 from the field (2-3 on 3-pointers) and made six of his seven free throw attempts. He was not charged with a turnover in a game-high 40 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis compiled 25 points, a game-high 23 rebounds, and a team-high six assists (tied with Austin Reaves) as the Los Angeles Lakers staved off elimination with a 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series. The series shifts to Denver for Game 5 Monday night with the Nuggets holding a 3-1 lead.

Davis made 11 of his 17 attempts from the floor, committing just one turnover in a team-high 42 minutes played. He recorded 20 defensive rebounds, tying an NBA postseason record (see below for more details).

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th career triple-double in the playoffs, producing game highs of 33 points and 14 assists to go with a team-high 14 rebounds in the Nuggets’ loss to the Lakers. Jokic went 10-20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throw attempts.