Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 43 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, giving Minnesota a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Edwards shot 12-23 from the field (5-10 on 3-pointers) and 14-17 from the free throw line. He also recorded nine rebounds, a team-high six assists, and one block, committing just one turnover in 44 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum produced game highs of 37 points and 14 rebounds in the Boston Celtics’ 107-98 victory over the Orlando Magic, a win that gives Boston a 3-1 advantage in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tatum went just 10-25 from the floor (3-10 on threes), but sank all 14 of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high three steals in 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson tallied 32 points and 11 assists, both game-high figures, as the New York Knicks edged the Detroit Pistons 94-93 to go up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Brunson shot 13-26 from the field, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot in 39 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Edwards tied the Minnesota Timberwolves’ record for most free throws attempted in a playoff game, matching the 17 tries by Kevin Garnett (April 24, 2002) and Karl-Anthony Towns (April 23, 2022).

Edwards made his 100th career 3-pointer in the playoffs, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (23 years and 265 days). By games played, he’s the fourth-fastest player to attain that milestone (31 games).

Edwards recorded his fifth career 40-point game in the playoffs. The only other players in NBA history to reach that mark before their 24th birthday are Luka Doncic and Rick Barry.

Donte DiVincenzo (five steals) tied the Minnesota Timberwolves’ record for most steals in a playoff game. He equaled previous efforts by Anthony Peeler (April 28, 2001), Trenton Hassell (April 27, 2004), and Latrell Sprewell (May 16, 2004).

The Lakers’ LeBron James (27 points, 12 rebounds) recorded his 144th career double-double in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the third-most such games in NBA history. James trails Tim Duncan (164) and Magic Johnson (157) on the all-time list.

The Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) became just the second player in franchise history to record a triple-double in a playoff game. He joins Isiah Thomas, who did so twice (April 25, 1986 and May 15, 1989).

The Celtics’ Al Horford (five blocks) appeared in his 190th playoff game, tying Magic Johnson for 13th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard. He’s just the second player age 38 years or older to block at least five shots in a playoff game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (three times).

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-47 on threes) tied franchise records for most 3-pointers made and attempted in a playoff game. They also hit 19 triples versus the Houston Rockets on Sep. 12, 2020, and launched 47 long-range shots versus the Miami Heat on Oct. 2, 2020.

Streaking

Brunson is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and five assists in each of the first four games of a playoff series. He joins Michael Jordan (1990 East Semifinals), Kobe Bryant (2008 West Semifinals), and LeBron James (2009 East Finals).

James is the first 40-year-old player in NBA history to produce three straight 20-point games in the playoffs. He’s also the first player age 40 years or older to record three consecutive double-doubles in the playoffs.

Paolo Banchero (31 points) has scored at least 25 points in seven straight playoff games, tying Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady for the longest such streak in Orlando Magic history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 15 rebounds) extended his streak of 25-point, 10-rebound playoff games to six in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers, giving Indiana a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

The Detroit Pistons lost their ninth consecutive home playoff game, tying the NBA record held by the Philadelphia 76ers (April 15, 1968 to March 30, 1971). The Pistons’ last home playoff win came in Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

