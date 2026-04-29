Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 39 points in the New York Knicks’ 126-97 rout of the Atlanta Hawks, giving New York a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Brunson shot 15-23 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and committed just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a 113-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their their Eastern Conference First Round series. Embiid went 12-23 from the floor and 9-10 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight assists, four rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a series-clinching 114-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round matchup. Wembanyama shot 5-7 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high six shots and was charged with just one turnover in 34 minutes played.

Milestones

The Sixers’ Paul George scored 16 points to increase his playoff career total to 2,502 points. He’s the 47th player in NBA postseason history to reach 2,500 career points.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, the 53rd time they’ve each scored at least 20 points in the same playoff game. That ties Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the sixth-most such games in NBA postseason history by a duo.

Streaking

George hit four triples to extend his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 48, tying Luka Doncic (Aug. 17, 2020 to June 12, 2024) for the third-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brown has scored in double figures in each of his last 103 playoff games, the 13th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Wembanyama became the first player to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in back-to-back playoff games since Tim Duncan on May 16 and 18, 2007.

The New York Knicks won Games 4 and 5 by 16 and 29 points, respectively, the first time in franchise history they’ve won back-to-back playoff games by 15 or more points.

The Portland Trail Blazers made 11 threes, the 14th consecutive playoff game in which they’ve hit at least 10 triples. That matches the sixth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany