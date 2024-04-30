Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Derrick White scored a career-high 38 points in the Boston Celtics’ 102-88 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Celtics will take a 3-1 series lead back to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday night.

White went 15-26 from the floor, making eight of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He also blocked a game-high three shots and committed just one turnover in a team-high 41 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

LeBron James compiled 30 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, and four steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended with a 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round Series.

James shot 11-21 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made five of his seven free throw attempts. He played a team-high 44 minutes, committing just one turnover.

Third ⭐️

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points — including the series-winning jumper with 3.6 seconds remaining — in the Nuggets’ victory over the Lakers. Denver will move on to face the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray went 13-28 from the field, sinking five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out seven assists and was charged with just two turnovers in 41 minutes played.