Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray poured in a game-high 43 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 131-115 victory over the LA Clippers, giving Denver a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference First Round series. Murray went 17-26 from the floor, sinking eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds, five assists, a game-high three steals, and one block, committing just one turnover in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 35 points as the Boston Celtics routed the Orlando Magic 120-89 to close out their Eastern Conference First Round series in five games. Tatum shot 10-16 from the field (4-5 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 10 assists, a team-high eight rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to go with game highs of 20 rebounds and 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks lost an elimination game to the Indiana Pacers 119-118 in overtime. Antetokounmpo went 9-17 from the floor and 11-17 from the charity stripe. He also blocked a game-high two shots and swiped two steals in 44 minutes played.

