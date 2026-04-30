Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a franchise playoff-record 45 points as the Detroit Pistons staved off elimination with a 116-109 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cunningham shot 13-23 from the field (5-8 on threes) and 14-14 from the free throw line. He also contributed five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 44 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Paolo Banchero dropped a playoff career-high 45 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Magic’s loss to the Pistons. Banchero went 17-31 from the floor, sinking six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added a team-high nine rebounds, a game-high seven assists, and two steals in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Evan Mobley produced team highs of 23 points and nine rebounds (tied with James Harden in both categories) to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 125-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors, giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Mobley shot 8-13 from the field, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts. He also blocked a game-high three shots (tied with two others) and swiped one steal in 33 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

As noted earlier, Cunningham broke the Detroit Pistons record for most points scored in a playoff game with 45. The previous mark of 44 points was set by Dave Bing on April 1, 1968 versus the Boston Celtics.

Cunningham and Banchero became just the second pair of opposing players in NBA postseason history to each score at least 45 points in the same playoff game. The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (51 points) and the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (50) were the first opponents to achieve the feat on Aug. 23, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James became the first player to reach 500 career steals in the NBA Playoffs, but the Houston Rockets stayed alive with a 99-93 win in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series. James’ two steals give him 501 for his playoff career, 106 more than the next closest player.

The Cavaliers’ James Harden scored 23 points, becoming the 12th player in NBA postseason history to reach 4,000 career points. He also swiped two steals to increase his playoff career total to 292, tying Manu Ginobili for 10th place on the league’s all-time list.

Streaking

Cunningham has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 11 playoff games, breaking a tie with George Yardley (April 5, 1956 to March 23, 1958) for the longest such streak in Detroit Pistons history. He’s averaged 28.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 7.9 APG over that span.

Cunningham has recorded five straight 25-point games in the postseason, snapping a tie with Bob Lanier (April 12, 1975 to April 18, 1976) and Isiah Thomas (May 30, 1987 to May 2, 1988) for the longest such streak in Detroit Pistons history.

James tallied a game-high 25 points, the 145th straight playoff game in which he’s scored in double figures. It’s the fifth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany