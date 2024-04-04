Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Malachi Flynn erupted for a career-high 50 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Detroit Pistons fell to the Atlanta Hawks 121-113. Flynn is just the third bench player to record a 50-point game since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, joining Nick Anderson (April 23, 1993) and Jamal Crawford (April 9, 2019). Interestingly, all three of these games have taken place in April.

Flynn shot 18-25 from the floor (5-9 on 3-pointers) and 9-12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a team-high 34 minutes played.

I published a post on fluke scoring performances in November 2022. Using either career scoring average or season scoring average, Flynn’s effort last night ranks as the biggest fluke 50-point game in NBA history.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis produced game highs of 35 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks as the Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Washington Wizards 125-120, picking up their eighth win in the last nine games. Davis made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts and connected on all 15 of his free throws. It’s the most free throws Davis has ever made in a game without a miss.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Johnson recorded his first career triple-double, compiling 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in the Hawks’ win over the Pistons. Johnson matched his career high for points and established a new career best for assists. He went 10-14 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line, and did not commit a personal foul in a game-high 37 minutes played.