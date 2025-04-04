Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up game highs of 35 points, 20 assists, and 17 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 126-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 35-point, 20-assist, 15-rebound game. Antetokounmpo shot 12-19 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals and did not commit a personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Shaedon Sharpe matched his career high with 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-103. Sharpe went 14-23 from the floor (4-10 on threes) and made all four of his free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry shot 10-21 from the field (4-11 on 3-pointers) and 13-14 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a team-high six assists (tied with Brandin Podziemski) and was charged with just one personal foul in 34 minutes of court time.

Milestones