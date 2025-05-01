Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Rudy Gobert recorded playoff career highs of 27 points and 24 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers with a 103-96 win in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series. Gobert was incredibly efficient from the field, sinking 12 of his 15 attempts. He also blocked two shots and was not charged with a turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Amen Thompson racked up 25 points, six rebounds, a game-high five steals, and a game-high three blocks to lead the Houston Rockets to a 131-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors, trimming Golden State’s lead to 3-2 in their Western Conference First Round series. Thompson went 8-12 from the floor and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He posted a game-best rating of plus-32 points in 35 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 28 points and nine assists in the Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Timberwolves. Doncic also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (tied with two others) and swiped one steal in 40 minutes played. He shot just 7-18 from the field (2-8 on 3-pointers), but went 12-15 from the charity stripe.

Milestones