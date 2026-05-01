Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored a game-high 29 points as the New York Knicks destroyed the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 to close out their Eastern Conference First Round series in six games. Anunoby shot a sizzling 11-14 from the field, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds, a game-high four steals, and one block, and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 27 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jaden McDaniels scored a playoff career-high 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a series-clinching 110-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round matchup. McDaniels went 13-25 from the floor and 5-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed 10 rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with two others), and one block in 45 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 30 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 106-93 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series, forcing a winner-take-all matchup on Saturday. Maxey shot 11-22 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 5-5 from the free throw line. He also dished out five assists and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with two others), and did not commit a turnover in 40 minutes of action.

Milestones

The Sixers’ Paul George hit five triples to move into 11th place on the NBA’s playoff career leaderboard for 3-pointers made with 295, passing both Kobe Bryant (292) and J.R. Smith (294).

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown made two 3-pointers to increase his playoff career total to 277, taking over 15th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason list from Paul Pierce.

Brown (18 points) and teammate Jayson Tatum (17) each scored at least 15 points in the same playoff game for the 92nd time, tying Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant for the sixth-most such games in NBA postseason history by a duo.

The Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his second triple-double in three games, tallying 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s the first player in franchise history to produce multiple triple-doubles in a single playoff series. In addition, Towns is just the second listed 7-footer in NBA postseason history to accomplish the feat, joining Wilt Chamberlain (three times).

Towns made just one field goal, tied for the fewest in NBA history (regular season or postseason) by a player with a triple-double. Mark Eaton (Jan. 18, 1985) and Isiah Thomas (Nov. 28, 1986) previously achieved the feat in regular season games.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic appeared in his 100th career playoff game. With totals of 2,735 points, 1,238 rebounds, and 769 assists, he’s the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists through his first 100 playoff games.

The New York Knicks led the Atlanta Hawks 83-36 at halftime, the largest such lead in a playoff game in NBA history. The Knicks’ 47-point margin eclipsed the previous mark of 41 points shared by the Cleveland Cavaliers (May 19, 2017) and the Indiana Pacers (May 11, 2025).

The Knicks ’ 53-point lead through three quarters is also the largest such lead in NBA postseason history, surpassing the previous high of 52 points shared by the Milwaukee Bucks (March 30, 1970) and the Memphis Grizzlies (May 11, 2022).

The Knicks broke the franchise record for most points scored in a playoff game with 140, besting the previous mark of 135 points established on May 4, 1990 and matched on May 21, 2025.

The Knicks also set a franchise record for largest margin of victory in a playoff game with their 51-point win, surpassing the previous mark of 38 points set on May 16, 2025.

Streaking

George has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 49 playoff games, breaking a tie with Luka Doncic (Aug. 17, 2020 to June 12, 2024) for the third-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brown had 18 points to extend his streak of playoff games with double-digit scoring to 104, tying Kevin McHale (June 12, 1984 to May 10, 1992) for the 12th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Jokic has scored 10 or more points in 100 consecutive playoff games. He’s the 14th player in NBA postseason history to record at least 100 such games in a row.

Miscellany