Most Valuable Process

Joel Embiid made quite an MVP statement, producing 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Boston Celtics 103-101. It’s the most points a Sixer has ever scored in a game versus the Celtics.

Embiid made 20 of his 25 shots from the field and connected on 12 of his 13 free throws. Embiid became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game while shooting 80% or better from the field. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice (Dec. 20, 1967 and March 18, 1968).

Embiid is just the third player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 10 free throws in a game with shooting percentages of 80% and 90%, respectively. The previous two instances occurred during a five-day span in January 1981: Bernard King (Jan. 3) and Adrian Dantley (Jan. 7).

This was Embiid’s third 50-point game of the season. He’s just the third center in NBA history to record at least three such games in a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (eight times) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Embiid has 35 career 40-point, 10-rebound games. The only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games is Shaquille O’Neal (43).

Teammate James Harden scored 20 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists. It’s Harden’s 23rd 20-point, 10-assist game of the season, tying Allen Iverson (2004-05) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

Derrick White led the Celtics with 26 points, shooting 9-18 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also contributed seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Warriors Rally, Beat Thunder

The Golden State Warriors overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125. The Warriors outscored the Thunder 34-19 in the fourth quarter to complete the rally.

The Warriors shot 20-47 from 3-point range, the 18th time they’ve made at least 20 3-pointers in a game this season. That ties the 2018-19 Houston Rockets for the most such games by a team in a single season.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Warriors, shooting 6-13 from 3-point range and making all six of his free throws. It’s the 54th straight game in which Curry has made multiple 3-pointers, breaking a tie with himself (Dec. 1, 2018–April 2, 2019) for the longest such streak in NBA history. Curry also recorded six assists and five rebounds and did not commit a turnover.

Backcourt mate Jordan Poole scored 30 points with five 3-pointers made, making nine of his 11 free throw attempts. It’s the ninth time this season each member of a team’s starting backcourt has scored at least 30 points with five 3-pointers made. Six of those games are credited to three different combinations of Warriors:

2 — Stephen Curry & Jordan Poole

2 — Klay Thompson & Curry

2 — Thompson & Poole

1 — Anthony Edwards & D’Angelo Russell

1 — Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving

1 — Donovan Mitchell & Caris LeVert

The Warriors’ Draymond Green did a little bit of everything, scoring 17 points (on 6-9 shooting from the field) with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. It’s the 95th time Green has recorded multiple steals and blocks in a game, the fourth-most such games among active players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, shooting 11-17 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. It’s the 33rd time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field. The only guards in the NBA’s 3-point era to record more such games in a single season are Michael Jordan (five times) and George Gervin.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: