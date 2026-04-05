Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 40 points and 13 assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 136-134 in overtime. Jokic shot 13-25 from the field and 13-15 from the free throw line. He also recorded team highs of eight rebounds (tied with Christian Braun) and three blocks in 44 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 34 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds in the Spurs’ loss to the Nuggets. Wembanyama went 8-17 from the floor and 16-17 from the charity stripe. He added seven assists, a game-high five blocks, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kel’el Ware scored 24 points and hauled in a game-high 19 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 152-136 victory over the Washington Wizards. Ware shot 10-15 from the field, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He also blocked a game-high seven shots (matching his career high) and was charged with only one turnover in 36 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic became just the ninth player (10th instance) to record a 40-point, 10-assist game with zero turnovers since the NBA began tracking individual errors in 1977-78. He’s the first center to accomplish the feat.

The Spurs’ Julian Champagnie (6-9 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 192. The previous mark of 191 triples was set by Danny Green in 2014-15.

The Detroit Pistons routed the Philadelphia 76ers 116-93 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It’s the sixth time in franchise history they’ve achieved the feat, and the first time since the 2006-07 season.

The Miami Heat (54-93 field goals) broke the franchise record for most field goals made in a season with 3,396. The previous mark of 3,383 makes was set in 1989-90, the franchise’s second season of existence.

The Pistons’ 23-point win over the Sixers was the 259th game in the NBA this season decided by 20 or more points, tying the 2024-25 campaign for the most such games in a single season in league history.

Streaking

Wembanyama became the first player in San Antonio Spurs history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in three consecutive games. He’s snagged at least 15 rebounds in six straight games, the longest such streak by a Spur since Dennis Rodman in 1994-95.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey (23 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 18 games, matching the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 27.9 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 1.8 SPG with a free throw percentage of 89.3% over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (five).

The Nuggets reached 50 wins for the fourth consecutive season, matching the longest such streak in franchise history (2007-08 to 2010-11). They joined the Boston Celtics as the only teams to win at least 50 games in each of the last four seasons.

The Wizards became the first team to lose 60 games this season, the third straight season they’ve reached that mark. That ties them with seven other teams for the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only the Minnesota Timberwolves with four 60-loss seasons in a row from 1991-92 to 1994-95.

The Nuggets (19-46 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last five games, the longest such streak in franchise history. The previous mark of four such games in a row was set from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2022.

Miscellany