Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

P.J. Washington scored a game-high 32 points, including a game-winning layup with 4.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 108-106 to snap the Warriors’ six-game winning streak. The Mavericks played without the services of All-Star Luka Doncic, who missed the contest with a sore knee.

Washington shot 12-18 from the field, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, a career-high five steals, and two blocks in a season-high 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Immanuel Quickley fell one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 25 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Toronto Raptors broke their 15-game losing streak with a 117-111 win over the stumbling Milwaukee Bucks.

Quickley shot just 4-12 from the floor (3-8 on 3-pointers), but went 14-15 from the free throw line, setting career highs for free throws made and attempted. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Khris Middleton), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in his 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Deandre Ayton produced game highs of 34 points (also a season high), 13 rebounds (tied with teammate Jabari Walker), two steals (tied with five others), and two blocks (tied with two others) in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 108-102 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Ayton shot 13-25 from the field and made eight of his nine free throws. He did not commit a personal foul in 40 minutes of playing time. Ayton has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in 10 of his last 14 games, averaging 23.2 PPG and 13.2 RPG with a field goal percentage of 60.3% over that span.