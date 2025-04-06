Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second straight triple-double, compiling game highs of 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-115 overtime win over the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo shot 13-21 from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. He also blocked one shot and was charged with just one personal foul in 43 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Rudy Gobert scored 23 points and hauled in a game-high 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their fifth straight win with a 114-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Gobert was nearly flawless from the floor, making 10 of his 11 field goal attempts. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped a team-high two steals, committing just one turnover in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

James Harden produced game highs of 29 points (tied with Kawhi Leonard) and 14 assists in the LA Clippers’ 135-104 rout of the Dallas Mavericks, LA’s 14th win in its last 17 games. Harden went 10-19 from the field and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped one steal in 31 minutes of playing time.

Milestones