Heat Rout Sixers
The Miami Heat routed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-101, clinching the Southeast Division title. It’s the third time in four seasons the Heat have worn the division crown, including the last two in a row.
The Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro tied for game-high scoring honors with 24 points apiece. Butler shot 9-12 from the field and made five of his six free throws. Butler has scored at least 24 points on 75% shooting from the field in each of his last three games:
35 PTS, 12-16 FG
27 PTS, 9-12 FG
24 PTS, 9-12 FG
Butler became the first player in franchise history to record three such games in a row. Leaguewide, the last player to achieve this feat was Dwight Howard in February 2008.
Herro shot 5-8 from 3-point range and made all five of his free throw attempts. Herro made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the second quarter, the first time he’s reached that mark.
The Heat’s Kyle Lowry came off the bench to produce 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in just 22 minutes played. Lowry missed just one of his five shots from the field and did not commit a turnover.
Sixers center Joel Embiid recorded team highs of 21 points and six rebounds in the loss. It’s the 40th time Embiid has been his team’s outright leader in points and rebounds this season, six more such games than any other player (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 34).
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The Phoenix Suns won their seventh consecutive game, edging the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 119-115 to clinch the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Suns, who have won all eight games Durant has appeared in. Teammate Chris Paul scored 25 points, shooting 9-15 from the field with a career-high seven 3-pointers made. The Nuggets — who rested all five of their usual starters — were led by Bruce Brown, who scored a career-high 31 points. Brown shot 11-18 from the field and made all nine of his free throws.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led seven players in double figures with 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the Utah Jazz 114-98. The Thunder can clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament with a win versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday or a loss by the Dallas Mavericks in one of their final two games. The Thunder’s Josh Giddey tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, the 39th time he’s recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season. Only three players in NBA history have produced more such games in a season before their 21st birthday: LeBron James (59), Magic Johnson (43), and Luka Doncic (41).
In a game no one wanted to win, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-127. It was the first NBA game ever played in Austin, Texas’ capital city. The Spurs’ Keita Bates-Diop scored a team-high 25 points in just 26 minutes played, shooting 7-11 from the field and making nine of his 10 free throws. Drew Eubanks scored a season-high 23 points on 9-13 shooting from the field for the Trail Blazers, adding nine rebounds and five blocks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers rested usual starters Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro, while the Orlando Magic sat regular starters Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, and Gary Harris plus sixth man Cole Anthony. I’m going to sit this one out as well. NBA action, it’s FANtastic.