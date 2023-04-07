Heat Rout Sixers

The Miami Heat routed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-101, clinching the Southeast Division title. It’s the third time in four seasons the Heat have worn the division crown, including the last two in a row.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro tied for game-high scoring honors with 24 points apiece. Butler shot 9-12 from the field and made five of his six free throws. Butler has scored at least 24 points on 75% shooting from the field in each of his last three games:

35 PTS, 12-16 FG

27 PTS, 9-12 FG

24 PTS, 9-12 FG

Butler became the first player in franchise history to record three such games in a row. Leaguewide, the last player to achieve this feat was Dwight Howard in February 2008.

Herro shot 5-8 from 3-point range and made all five of his free throw attempts. Herro made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the second quarter, the first time he’s reached that mark.

The Heat’s Kyle Lowry came off the bench to produce 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in just 22 minutes played. Lowry missed just one of his five shots from the field and did not commit a turnover.

Sixers center Joel Embiid recorded team highs of 21 points and six rebounds in the loss. It’s the 40th time Embiid has been his team’s outright leader in points and rebounds this season, six more such games than any other player (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 34).

Quick Hitters

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