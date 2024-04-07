Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis racked up 22 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-97, picking up their ninth win in the last 10 games. Davis shot 7-11 from the field and made seven of his nine free throw attempts. He did not commit a turnover in a team-high 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 25th triple-double of the season, compiling 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 142-110 rout of the Atlanta Hawks. The win moved the Nuggets a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Third ⭐️

Joel Embiid produced game highs of 30 points (9-13 field goals) and 12 rebounds in only 23 minutes of action as the Philadelphia 76ers took down the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96. He’s just the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game in 23 or fewer minutes played (a total of five instances). On the downside, Embiid matched his season high with eight turnovers.