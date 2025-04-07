Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season, racking up 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Jokic shot 18-33 from the field, but made just three of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot, and was not charged with a personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Coby White scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 131-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago’s 12th win in its last 16 games. White went 12-16 from the floor (6-8 on threes) and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He added five assists and a game-high two steals (tied with five others), committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99, handing the league-leading Thunder their worst loss of the season. Doncic shot 11-20 from the field, sinking five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a game-high seven rebounds (tied with two others), six assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with Jarred Vanderbilt) in 37 minutes of court time.

Milestones

As mentioned above, Jokic recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for fifth place on the NBA’s single-season list. The only players ahead of Jokic are Russell Westbrook (three seasons) and Oscar Robertson.

Jokic reached 2,000 points in a season for the third time in his career. He’s averaging a career-high 30.0 PPG this season, good for third in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was held to just three points in a 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets, but that was enough to pass Reggie Miller and take over 24th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

DeMar DeRozan (28 points) increased his career point total to 25,209 in the Sacramento Kings’ 120-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, passing Jerry West to move into 26th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The New York Knicks won their 50th game of the season, knocking off the Phoenix Suns 112-98. It’s the first time they’ve posted consecutive 50-win seasons since recording four in a row from 1991-92 to 1994-95.

The Boston Celtics (24-52 on threes) broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in a 124-90 thrashing of the Washington Wizards. The Celtics have attempted 3,770 triples this season, surpassing the previous mark of 3,721 held by the 2018-19 Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-40 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, matching the mark they had achieved twice previously (Feb. 7, 2019 and Nov. 14, 2023).

The Lakers broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 2,840, besting the previous mark of 2,826 set in 2021-22.

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-33 on threes) set a franchise single-season record for 3-pointers attempted in a 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans have launched 2,684 shots from beyond the arc, surpassing their 2,673 attempts last season.

There have been 31,690 threes made in the NBA this season, surpassing the previous single-season record of 31,579 set last season. To add some context to that figure, teams combined to hit 28,926 triples the first 12 seasons the 3-point shot was in existence.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 points) recorded his 71st consecutive 20-point game, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain (80, twice) and Oscar Robertson (79) have produced a longer single-season streak of 20-point games.

The Lakers’ LeBron James (19 points) has scored in double figures in each of his last 1,289 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 423 games. The last time he failed to score at least 10 points in a regular season contest was Jan. 5, 2007.

Jokic has registered 109 straight 10-point games, 15 straight 20-point games, nine straight 25-point games, and three straight 30-point games.

Dyson Daniels (three steals) extended his streak of games with at least one steal to 49 in the Atlanta Hawks’ 147-134 victory over the Utah Jazz. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (the NBA began tracking steals in the 1973-74 season).

The Knicks’ OG Anunoby (32 points) produced his 10th straight 20-point game, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 27.6 PPG on 56.3/45.8/91.8 shooting splits over that stretch.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (nine) and Phoenix Suns (six).

The Chicago Bulls have scored at least 110 points in 24 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 15 games. The only team over the last 40 seasons to produce a longer run of 110-point games is the 2020-21 Utah Jazz with 25 in a row.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-38 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 83 regular season games. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets and an 87-game run by the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last five games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. They recorded four such games in a row Feb. 24 to March 3, 2018.

Miscellany