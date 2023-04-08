Some observations on last night’s NBA action:

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young scored a game-high 27 points and dished out a career-high 20 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the depleted Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a 136-131 overtime win. Young became the first player in franchise history to record a 20-point, 20-assist game. The Sixers — who rested all five of their usual starters plus sixth man De’Anthony Melton — were led by Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels, who scored 24 points apiece. McDaniels also led all players on both teams with 11 rebounds. Teammate Shake Milton scored 15 points and handed out a career-high 16 assists. The Sixers’ 53 wins are the franchise’s most since winning 56 games in 2000-01, the last time they made the NBA Finals.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 36 points on 12-18 shooting from the field as the Memphis Grizzlies downed the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks 137-114. Jackson Jr. — who scored 40 points in his previous outing — became the second player in franchise history to record consecutive 35-point games, joining Ja Morant (three times). With the victory, the Grizzlies clinched the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Filling in for the injured Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points in the Boston Celtics’ 121-102 rout of the Toronto Raptors. Hauser shot 10-16 from the field, including 6-12 from 3-point range. The Celtics shot 30-37 from 2-point range (81.1%), the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game in franchise history. They made all 15 of their 2-point attempts in the first half, becoming the first team in the play-by-play era (i.e., since 1996-97) to shoot 100% on 2-pointers in a first half.

The Los Angeles Lakers kept their chances of avoiding the Play-In Tournament alive, knocking off the Phoenix Suns 121-107 to pick up their eighth win in their last 10 games. The Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell (24 points), Austin Reeves (22), and Malik Beasley (21) each recorded a 20-point game, while Anthony Davis grabbed a game-high 21 rebounds and blocked three shots. The Suns rested four starters: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

The Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff spot, blowing out the Orlando Magic 101-84. The Nets are are one of only five teams to make the playoffs in each of the last five seasons (Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers). Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Nets. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in each of his last nine games, the longest such streak of his career.

Klay Thompson (29 points) and Stephen Curry (25) combined for 54 points as the Golden State Warriors rolled past the undermanned Sacramento Kings 119-97. It’s the 70th time Thompson and Curry have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, tied for the 10th-most such games by a duo in NBA history. The Kings sat All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, as well as fellow starter Kevin Huerter and sixth man Malik Monk.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up their ninth win in their last 11 games, defeating the New York Knicks 113-105 in their home finale. The Pelicans improved to 42-39 on the season, clinching their first winning record since the 2017-18 season. Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 31 points for the Pelicans, making his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the third quarter. The Knicks’ RJ Barrett scored a team-high 28 points, but missed all nine of his 3-point field goal attempts. Barrett tied the franchise single-game record for most 3-pointers attempted without a make he already shared with four other players.