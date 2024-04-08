Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Houston Rockets 147-136 in overtime. Dallas has won 10 of its last 11 games, while Houston has lost five in a row on the heels of an 11-game winning streak.

Irving shot 15-25 from the floor (3-8 on 3-pointers) and 15-17 from the free throw line. He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to make at least 15 field goals and 15 free throws in a game, joining Dirk Nowitzki (twice), Luke Doncic (twice), and Jim Jackson (Nov. 26, 1994). It’s the first time Irving has reached both of those marks in a game.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 52 points to the lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-126 double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers have won five straight games and stand just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Maxey made 19 of his career-high 41 shots from the field and sank all 12 of his free throws. He also contributed a team-high seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals, committing just one turnover in a career-high 54 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 43 points as the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109, handing the reeling Bucks their sixth loss in seven games (including the last four in a row). Brunson went 16-32 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line, adding eight assists and six rebounds. He was charged with just one turnover in a game-high 39 minutes of action.

Milestones

Maxey and teammate Joel Embiid have each produced three 50-point games for the Sixers this season. It’s the first time in NBA history a team has had two players record three or more 50-point games in the same season.

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points on 10-17 shooting from the field in the Boston Celtics’ 124-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He became the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft Class to reach 10,000 career points (10,009 and counting).

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced team highs of 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in the Bucks’ loss to the Knicks. Antetokounmpo attempted 11 free throws, raising his season total to 780. That breaks the franchise record for most free throws attempted in a season, surpassing his 772 attempts last season.

The Indiana Pacers recorded 27 assists in their 117-115 victory over the Miami Heat, increasing their season total to 2,411. They broke the franchise single-season record of 2,398 assists set in 1991-92.

The Washington Wizards succumbed to the Toronto Raptors 130-122, dropping their franchise-record 64th game of the season. They had shared the previous mark of 63 losses with the 2000-01 and 2008-09 squads.

Streaking

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis fell one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 18 points to go with game highs of 20 rebounds and nine assists in a 107-77 rout of the Brooklyn Nets. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in 61 consecutive games, the NBA’s longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain’s 83-game run from Nov. 22, 1967 to Nov. 22, 1968.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points with eight 3-pointers made in the Knicks’ win over the Bucks, the 36th consecutive game in which he’s made multiple threes. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by 15 games) and the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Bucks’ Damian Lillard scored 23 points and made one 3-pointer in that contest, extending his streak of regular season games with at least one 3-pointer made to 148. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only 268-game and 157-game runs by Stephen Curry.

Luka Doncic tallied 37 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in the Mavericks’ overtime victory over the Rockets, shooting 12-21 from the field with four 3-pointers made. It’s the 68th straight game in which Doncic has scored at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made, the longest such streak in NBA history.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama compiled 33 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks, and six assists in a double-overtime loss to the Sixers (he also committed a career-high nine turnovers). Wembanyama has recorded at least 10 points and one block in each of his last 37 games, the second-longest such streak by a rookie since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. The rookie record of 41 such games in a row is held by David Robinson (1989-90).

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 21 games, averaging 30.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 7.0 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.8% over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Boston Celtics (five) and Philadelphia 76ers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (12) and Houston Rockets (five).

Miscellany