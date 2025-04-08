Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, 17 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 127-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons. LaVine shot 16-28 from the field, hitting eight of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed four assists and one steal, committing just one turnover in a game-high 45 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, scoring 19 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Kings’ win over the Pistons. Sabonis went 7-11 from the floor and sank all five of his free throw attempts. He also blocked one shot in 35 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Pistons fell to the Kings. Cunningham shot 13-21 from the field and 8-11 from the free throw line. He also dished out five assists and swiped two steals in 33 minutes of action.

Milestones