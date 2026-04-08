Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
10hEdited

The Pelicans' 95 2nd half points are t-3rd for any half,

trailing only the aforementioned 1st half 107 of the Suns (against the worst defense ever by a mile, the 1990/91 Nuggets), and the 2nd half 97 of the 1970 Hawks, and tied with the 1967/68 Sixers, Wilt's last season there (he had a modest 53-38 DD in that game, btw).

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