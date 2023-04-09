T-Wolves Rout Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for points in a 151-131 rout of the San Antonio Spurs. It’s the most points a Gregg Popovich-led team has ever given up in a regulation game. The Spurs have given up at least 140 points in a game seven times this season, the most such games since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (24).

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 33 points in just 25 minutes of action. Edwards shot 13-25 from the field with four 3-pointers made. No other player in franchise history has attempted 25 or more field goals in a game in which they played less than 30 minutes.

Teammate Mike Conley scored 20 points, surpassing 15,000 career points on a 3-pointer with 7:17 remaining in the game. Conley is the 45th player in NBA history to reach career totals of 15,000 points and 5,000 assists.

Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns produced 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while center Rudy Gobert tallied 10 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks, the latter two figures game highs. Both players logged only 28 minutes of playing time.

The Timberwolves made 24 3-pointers, their second-highest total in a game in franchise history. Four players made at least four 3-pointers — Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — a franchise first.

The Spurs’ Tre Jones recorded his second career triple-double in the loss, compiling 21 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jones has recorded both of his triple-doubles in the last four games after failing to notch one in his first 169 games.

Quick Hitters

Some notes on yesterday’s two other games: