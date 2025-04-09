Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 42 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 136-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-26 from the field (5-9 on 3-pointers) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He added a game-high six assists, six rebounds, and one block, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third straight triple-double, scoring a team-high 23 points to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo went 9-15 from the floor, but made just four of his 11 free throw attempts. He also recorded one steal and one block, and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 38 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Ivica Zubac scored 24 points and hauled in a game-high 20 rebounds as the LA Clippers picked up their fifth straight win with a 122-117 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Zubac was efficient from the field, sinking 11 of his 17 attempts. He also dished out five assists and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of court time.

