Warriors Record Start

The Golden State Warriors scored 55 points in the first quarter of a 157-101 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers, setting an NBA record for most points scored in an opening period. Only three teams in NBA history have scored more points in any quarter:

58 — Buffalo Braves (Oct. 20, 1972)

57 — Phoenix Suns (Nov. 10, 1990)

57 — Golden State Warriors (March 4, 1989)

Stephen Curry led the Warriors, scoring a game-high 26 points in just 22 minutes played. Curry shot 9-15 from the field with five 3-pointers made, adding seven assists and five rebounds. He extended two NBA-record streaks:

most consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer made (245)

most consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers made (56)

Curry became the first player in NBA history to make multiple 3-pointers in every game in a season in which a player appeared in more than one game.

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 20 points in 22 minutes, shooting 7-14 from the field with six 3-pointers made. Thompson became the third player in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season, joining Curry (four times) and James Harden.

Curry and Thompson each made at least five 3-pointers in the same game 11 times this season, tying their NBA record for must such games by a duo in a season established in 2015-16. Curry and Thompson have recorded a career total of 47 such games, 27 more than any other duo in NBA history.

The Warriors’ Moses Moody came off the bench to score a season-high 25 points. Moody made 10 of his 14 attempts from the field, including four of his seven 3-point attempts.

The Warriors shot 27-49 from 3-point range as a team, matching the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game set on May 8, 2021. It’s the 19th time the Warriors have made at least 20 3-pointers in a game this season, setting an NBA record for most such games by a team in a season. They had been tied with the 2018-19 Houston Rockets.

T-Wolves Outslug Pels

In a wild game, the Minnesota Timberwolves outslugged the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103. The Timberwolves sent center Rudy Gobert home after a second-quarter altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson, one which involved Gobert throwing a punch. They also lost starting forward Jaden McDaniels for the remainder of the season after he broke his hand punching a wall late in the first quarter, presumably due to frustration over drawing his second personal foul.

The Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 30 points, his first 30-point game since November 16. Town shot 10-19 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made five of his six free throws.

Teammate Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and matched his season high with 13 rebounds. Edwards also recorded four steals and four blocks, but shot just 8-21 from the field and committed eight turnovers.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram had a big game in the loss, scoring a game-high 42 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Ingram made 16 of his 28 attempts from the field and all nine of his free throws.

Ingram scored at least 20 points in 13 of his last 14 games of the season. He averaged 28.6 PPG and 8.1 APG with 51/38/90 shooting splits over that span.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas produced 11 points and 18 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. It’s the 28th time Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in fewer than 30 minutes played this season, the most such games in a season since the ABA-NBA merger:

28 — Jonas Valanciunas (2022-23)

26 — Valanciunas (2019-20)

25 — Valanciunas (2020-21)

24 — Hassan Whiteside (2018-19)

22 — Enes Freedom (2015-16)

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: