Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 38 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 128-114 victory over the Miami Heat. Ingram shot 13-23 from the field (2-3 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

LeBron James produced game highs of 26 points and 11 assists as the Los Angeles lakers downed the Golden State Warriors 119-103. James shot 11-17 from the floor, making three of his five 3-point attempts. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Tre Jones scored a game-high 31 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-108 win over the Washington Wizards. Jones went 9-14 from the field and 12-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

James was his team’s outright leader in points, rebounds, and assists for the 164th time, tying Nikola Jokic for the most such games in NBA history.

The Lakers’ Bronny James and LeBron James teamed up for the first son-to-father assist in NBA history. Bronny fed LeBron for a fast-break dunk with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Kevin Durant (6-8 free throws) moved into sixth place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for free throws made in the Houston Rockets’ 113-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. His 7,697 makes are three more than Oscar Robertson, the player he displaced.

The Indiana Pacers (53 defensive rebounds) tied the franchise record for most defensive rebounds in a game as they routed the Brooklyn Nets 123-94. They previously grabbed 53 defensive boards on Jan. 23, 1989.

The Toronto Raptors set a franchise record for most assists in a season with 2,357, surpassing the 2,340 dimes they distributed last season.

The Golden State Warriors (9-30 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 3,541. The previous mark of 3,540 attempts was set in 2022-23.

The New York Knicks (15-35 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in their 112-106 win over the Boston Celtics. They’ve attempted 3,062 triples, eclipsing the previous mark of 3,029 established in 2021-22.

Streaking

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Houston Rockets (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (eight).

Miscellany