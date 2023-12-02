Quick Hitters
A quick recap of last night’s games:
Franz Wagner (31 points) and Paolo Banchero (28) combined for 59 points as the Orlando Magic outscored the Washington Wizards 130-125. The Magic have won nine consecutive games, matching the longest winning streak in franchise history. Wagner also had a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds, establishing new career highs for free throws made (12) and attempted (14). Banchero added a game-high 13 rebounds and seven assists, making 11 of his 20 attempts from the field.
The Memphis Grizzlies won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 108-94. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 30 points for the Grizzlies, while teammate Santi Aldama came off the bench to score 17 points and snag a game-high 12 rebounds. The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving was held to just 10 points, misfiring on 12 of his 15 shots from the field.
Julius Randle scored 20 points with team highs of 10 rebounds and nine assists, leading the New York Knicks to a 119-106 win over the Toronto Raptors. Teammate Jalen Brunson chipped in with a team-high 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes led all players with 29 points on 13-19 shooting from the field, adding nine rebounds and five steals.
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The Boston Celtics knocked off the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 125-119, as four Celtics scored at least 20 points: Jayson Tatum (21), Derrick White (21), Jaylen Brown (20), and Al Horford (20). Patrick Beverley recorded game highs of 26 points (10-15 field goals), eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Sixers, who played without leading scorers Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The reeling San Antonio Spurs have lost 14 consecutive games, the latest a 121-106 setback at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas took advantage of the absence of Victor Wembanyama, producing game highs of 24 points (9-12 field goals) and 12 rebounds. Teammate Trey Murphy III made his season debut, scoring 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Eight Spurs scored in double figures, although none scored more than 14 points.
The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored 21 points and dished out 16 assists in a 119-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns. It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 15 assists in back-to-back games, a feat which no other center in NBA history has accomplished even once. The Suns’ Kevin Durant scored 30 points, surpassing Moses Malone to become the 10th-leading scorer in NBA history. He’s scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games, tying Devin Booker for the longest such streak in franchise history. Durant shot just 8-25 from the field, but made all 13 of his free throws. It’s the 73rd time he’s made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for the most such games in NBA history. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 31 points to lead all players, making 13 of his 22 shots from the floor.