The reeling San Antonio Spurs have lost 14 consecutive games, the latest a 121-106 setback at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas took advantage of the absence of Victor Wembanyama, producing game highs of 24 points (9-12 field goals) and 12 rebounds. Teammate Trey Murphy III made his season debut, scoring 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Eight Spurs scored in double figures, although none scored more than 14 points.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored 21 points and dished out 16 assists in a 119-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns. It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 15 assists in back-to-back games, a feat which no other center in NBA history has accomplished even once. The Suns’ Kevin Durant scored 30 points, surpassing Moses Malone to become the 10th-leading scorer in NBA history. He’s scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games, tying Devin Booker for the longest such streak in franchise history. Durant shot just 8-25 from the field, but made all 13 of his free throws. It’s the 73rd time he’s made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for the most such games in NBA history. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 31 points to lead all players, making 13 of his 22 shots from the floor.