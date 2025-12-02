Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 43 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell shot 16-27 from the field (4-10 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a game-high six assists (tied with Andrew Nembhard) in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Desmond Bane scored 18 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 125-120. Bane went 12-17 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. He added six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Alperen Sengun scored 31 points and matched his career high with 14 assists, but it wasn’t enough in the Houston Rockets’ 133-125 loss to the Utah Jazz. Sengun shot 12-19 from the field and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, a game-high five blocks, and a game-high two steals (tied with two others) in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

Nikola Jokic (29 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists) recorded his 175th career triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 131-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He’s the third player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.

Sengun is the first Rocket to record at least 30 points, 10 assists, and five blocks in a game since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. Leaguewide, the last player to reach those marks in a game was Dwyane Wade on Nov. 19, 2008.

The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (11 points) reached 17,000 career points in a 125-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. At 29 years and 32 days old, he’s the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Kawhi Leonard (36 points) reached 15,000 career points in the LA Clippers’ 140-123 loss to the Miami Heat. He’s the 27th active player and the 161st player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Miami Heat (24-46 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game. They hit 24 triples in a game twice previously, on Dec. 14, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2024.

Streaking

The Lakers’ LeBron James (10 points) has scored in double figures in each of his last 1,297 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 431 games over Michel Jordan.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic (38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) recorded his seventh straight 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. He’s produced six straight 30-point double-doubles, the longest such streak by a Laker since Shaquille O’Neal’s 11-game run in the 2000-01 season.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more game: LA Clippers (five).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-40 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 109 consecutive regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 12 games.

Miscellany